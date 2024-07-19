Busted Nantucket Wind Turbine Raises Risk as Bits Hit Beach

Shards of a broken wind turbine blade washing ashore on the wealthy enclave of Nantucket Island are ramping up political risks for an industry already struggling with public acceptance — and putting pressure on the companies involved.

More of the damaged blade at the Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm broke free from its turbine and plunged into the water Thursday morning, following a tense Wednesday evening meeting between Nantucket residents and company representatives. Even as workers tried to pull chunks of the blade from the sea, the facility’s owner warned more debris could land on local beaches.

Fallout from the incident, which briefly closed beaches on the island, has been swift. Shares of GE Vernova Inc., which made the compromised turbine, dropped 9.25% Wednesday on the news, its worst single-day fall since it spun off from General Electric Co. in April. This is at least the second incident involving the company's massive Haliade-X turbines, with a blade breaking in May at the offshore Dogger Bank A wind farm near England.

But damage to the offshore wind industry could be more lasting. The episode provides fresh fodder to the industry’s critics, including presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has a longstanding disdain of wind turbines.

QuickTake: Offshore Wind Industry Braces for Trump’s Turbulence

"At minimum, offshore wind opponents can point to this to sway public opinion against projects," said Timothy Fox, an analyst at Washington-based ClearView Energy Partners. "A Trump administration could point to this incident as cause to halt projects reviews and lease sales."

GE Vernova said Thursday it was working to determine the root cause of the failure. “GE Vernova’s top priority is safety and minimizing the impact of this event on the communities surrounding the Vineyard Wind farm in Massachusetts," the company said in a statement. “We continue to work around the clock to enhance mitigation efforts in collaboration with Vineyard Wind and all relevant state, local and federal authorities."

Vineyard Wind said in a statement Thursday it had deployed additional crews to Nantucket in case more pieces of the broken blade reach shore.

The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ordered the suspension of construction and power production at the site 14 miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, and investigations are underway into the cause.

Angry residents confronted executives from GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind LLC, a joint venture between Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S, at a meeting late Wednesday in Nantucket. Upset locals peppered both Vineyard Wind Chief Executive Officer Klaus Skoust Møeller and GE Vernova Chief Sustainability Officer Roger Martella with questions about toxicity, potential wildlife impacts and compensation for economic losses.

“I’m a shore fisherman, surfer for over 70 years, all up and down the East Coast," said Rob Frame, a longtime Nantucket resident. “In all those years I have never witnessed an environmental disaster as I have in the past three days."

Residents are angry their prized beaches were closed on Tuesday, with many saying they're hesitant to enter the water despite the harbormaster reopening the area for swimming. They also worry about disruption to an island economy that relies on summer tourism. The months of June, July and August accounted for roughly 68% of the island's visits in 2023, according to the Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce.

ACK Surf School owner Gaven Norton said in a phone interview demand has collapsed 80% since the incident happened, a serious hit for a business that makes most of its money in just 10 weeks of the year.

Company representatives apologized to the community, describing the debris as “non-toxic" and affirming commitments to cleanup efforts. So far, roughly 17 cubic yards of mixed foam and fiberglass have been collected largely with the help of residents and local lifeguards.

GE Vernova's Haliade-X turbines soar 853 feet, almost the height of the Eiffel Tower. After a blade was damaged at the Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm in May, investigators discovered an issue that occurred during installation of the first blade at the site, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

While it’s unclear whether the blade at the Vineyard Wind farm broke as a result of a quality issue during construction or a problem during installation, the incident “raises concerns and further fuels the negative narrative around the wind business," RBC Capital Markets said in a research note.

Vineyard Wind has been viewed as a crown jewel for the US offshore wind industry that is still struggling to mature after years in infancy. In June, the project became the largest operating offshore wind farm in the US, when its 10th turbine began sending power to the grid. Once completed, the project is set to encompass 62 turbines spinning off the Massachusetts coast, with about 800 megawatts of electric generation capacity — enough to power about 400,000 East Coast homes.

Offshore wind developers have confronted a series of setbacks in recent years, as high borrowing costs and supply-chain struggles led some to take big losses and jettison projects.

