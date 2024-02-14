Buttigieg visits interstate highway bridge in Pacific Northwest slated for seismic replacement
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday visited the century-old Interstate 5 bridge that connects Portland, Oregon, with southwest Washington state, a vital but earthquake-vulnerable structure that's set to be replaced as part of a multibillion-dollar project supported by federal funding.