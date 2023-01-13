Buying iPhone 14? Deals you can get on Flipkart, Amazon and Imagine Store2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 02:08 PM IST
- Amazon has listed the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage at ₹73,900. This translates to a discount of ₹6,000 on its original price.
Are your planning to buy Apple iPhone 14 and looking for some extra discounts to save a few bucks? If yes, then read on. You can get offers on Apple iPhone 14 purchases from Amazon, Flipkart and Imagine Store. Let’s take a look at the available discount on each platform one by one