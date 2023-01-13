Are your planning to buy Apple iPhone 14 and looking for some extra discounts to save a few bucks? If yes, then read on. You can get offers on Apple iPhone 14 purchases from Amazon, Flipkart and Imagine Store. Let’s take a look at the available discount on each platform one by one

iPhone 14 on Imagine Store

The store lists the 128GB storage variant of the smartphone at ₹74,900. This translates to a flat discount of ₹5,000 on its original price. In addition, you can avail an instant cashback of ₹4,000 with HDFC Bank cards.

There are exchange offers as well on the purchase of iPhone 14 from Imagine Store. For example, you can get up to ₹35,000 on exchanging your old iPhones. Do note that the exact exchange value will depend on the working condition of your existing iPhone.

iPhone 14 on Amazon

Online commerce site Amazon has listed the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage at ₹73,900. This translates to a discount of ₹6,000 on its original price. HDFC Bank customers can avail the instant cashback of ₹4,000 here as well.

Additionally, the e-tailer is giving an exchange discount of up to ₹18,000 on old smartphones.

iPhone 14 on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 14 is selling at ₹73,900 on Flipkart. The e-tailer gives ₹4,000 instant cashback on HDFC Bank cards along with exchange discounts of up to ₹20,000.

Apple iPhone 14 features

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour options.

It is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.