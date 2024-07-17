The Noida Authority has around 50 land parcels presently an estimated 17,500 square metres divided into categories. The authority is planning to raise land allotment tax by 6% for most land categories

The tax will increase for all categories of land except commercial and corporate house plots, a Moneycontrol report stated citing officials.

The report said that the land allotment rates were hiked after a decision made by the board at a meeting of the Noida Authority in Lucknow along with ₹7,700 crore budget allocation for FY25.

Noida Authority has around 50 land parcels presently estimated to be around 17,500 square metres, divided into categories A, B and C for residential purposes.

Land in Noida has been divided into six categories – A plus, A, B, C,D and E for residential use. The Authority has raised the existing rates for categories from A to E by 6% in FY25, the report said. The rate for A plus category in residential plots will not be changed at ₹1.75 lakh per square metre, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The land allotment rate in category A sectors (14, 17, 19, 30, 35, 36, 44, 47, 50, 52, 93, 93A and 93B) will be raised to ₹1.25 lakh per square metre. Presently, it is at ₹1.18 lakh per square metre. The land allotment rate for categories B, C, D and E will be hiked to the range of ₹87,370 and ₹48,110 per square metre. Currently, it is between ₹82,420 and ₹45,380 per square metre.

In the group housing properties and plots from categories A to E, while the prevailing rates are from ₹1.03 lakh per sqm to 65,250 per sqm, they have been increased to ₹1.09 lakh to ₹69,170 per sqm, The Times of India reported.

The Noida Authority raised the land allotment rates in April 2023 by 6-10%, and again in August 2022.

