Business News/ News / Buying land or setting up office in Noida? It may cost you more. Check out the new rates and why the hike was effected

Written By Riya R Alex

The Noida Authority has around 50 land parcels presently an estimated 17,500 square metres divided into categories. The authority is planning to raise land allotment tax by 6% for most land categories

Noida Authority: The land allotment tax will increase for all categories of land except commercial and corporate house plots

The Noida Authority plans to raise land allotment tax by 6% for most land categories, making land purchases in the region costlier.

The tax will increase for all categories of land except commercial and corporate house plots, a Moneycontrol report stated citing officials.

The report said that the land allotment rates were hiked after a decision made by the board at a meeting of the Noida Authority in Lucknow along with 7,700 crore budget allocation for FY25.

Noida Authority has around 50 land parcels presently estimated to be around 17,500 square metres, divided into categories A, B and C for residential purposes.

Land in Noida has been divided into six categories – A plus, A, B, C,D and E for residential use. The Authority has raised the existing rates for categories from A to E by 6% in FY25, the report said. The rate for A plus category in residential plots will not be changed at 1.75 lakh per square metre, the report added.

The land allotment rate in category A sectors (14, 17, 19, 30, 35, 36, 44, 47, 50, 52, 93, 93A and 93B) will be raised to 1.25 lakh per square metre. Presently, it is at 1.18 lakh per square metre. The land allotment rate for categories B, C, D and E will be hiked to the range of 87,370 and 48,110 per square metre. Currently, it is between 82,420 and 45,380 per square metre.

In the group housing properties and plots from categories A to E, while the prevailing rates are from 1.03 lakh per sqm to 65,250 per sqm, they have been increased to 1.09 lakh to 69,170 per sqm, The Times of India reported.

The Noida Authority raised the land allotment rates in April 2023 by 6-10%, and again in August 2022.

