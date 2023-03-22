By 2050, 2.4 billion in cities may lack water, with India hit hardest: UN5 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 06:58 PM IST
India is likely to be most severely affected as the global urban population facing water scarcity is projected to increase up to 2.4 bln in 2050, says a UN report
India is expected to be the most severely affected as the global urban population facing water scarcity is projected to increase from 933 million in 2016 to 1.7-2.4 billion people in 2050, a flagship UN report said on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×