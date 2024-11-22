By raising the retirement age, has China created a care crisis?

So raising the retirement age risks creating a child-care deficit, which may affect the decisions of young women. China’s fertility rate, or the number of children that each woman is expected to have, is 1.1. That is among the lowest in the world and well below the 2.1 needed to keep the population stable. In a study published last year, Jing Zhang of Erasmus University in Rotterdam found that women who lean on grannies for care are four times more likely to have a second child than women who do not.