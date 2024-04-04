BYD Plans to Launch First Electrified Pickup Truck This Year
Chinese electric vehicle juggernaut BYD Co. plans to launch its first electrified pickup truck for the global market later this year, throwing down the gauntlet to Toyota Motor Corp.’s popular HiLux, Ford Motor Co.’s Ranger and Isuzu Motors Ltd.’s D-Max.
