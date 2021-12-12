Bzaar raises $4 Mn led by Canaan Partners, Binny Bansal, others

“The pandemic has accelerated the need for supply-chain diversification and triggered a massive surge in businesses looking to expand internationally. Currently, if you’re a small business in India looking to start or accelerate your exports business, the infrastructure is largely offline and opaque or mostly non-existent. Bzaar democratizes exporting from India & Southeast Asia so that the region’s in-demand products are accessible at a global scale," said Nishant Verman, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Bzaar.

