CP Radhakrishnan is Vice Presidential candidate of ruling NDA, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday announced that Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan will be the Vice Presidential candidate of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The announcement was made soon after the BJP Parliamentary board meeting which was held at party headquarters in New Delhi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The vice president's post fell vacant on July 21 following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who cited health reasons for his decision. His term was to end in August 2027.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, posted on the Vice-President's official X account, he wrote, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution."

"We want next vice president to be elected unanimously, we have reached out to opposition leaders," said JP Nadda.

The BJP chief added that CP Radhakrishnan considered a statesman, commands respect in all sections of society in Tamil Nadu.

In July 2024, Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years.

Vice President election schedule The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament.

— The Election Commission notified the schedule for the election of the Vice President of India.

— According to the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations and the documents will be scrutinised on August 22.

— August 25 is the last date for the withdrawal of nomination.

— The poll, if contested, will be held between 10 AM and 5 PM on September 9 at the First Floor of the Parliament House.

Will INDIA bloc announce candidate? The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are likely hold a meeting to discuss the candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

