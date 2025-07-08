Chartered Accountant dies by suicide in Mumbai after ₹3 cr blackmail, leaves message for colleague: ‘Whatever fraud…’

A 32-year-old chartered accountant died by suicide on Tuesday after allegedly being blackmailed into paying over ₹3 crore in the past few months. The Mumbai-based accountant, in his suicide note, blamed two people -- who had allegedly threatened to circulate his obscene videos on social media - for his death.

Raj Leel took the extreme step by consuming poison and left behind a three-page suicide note accusing Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi of extorting crores of rupees from him over the last 18 months.

The accused were aware of More's stock market investments and his high-paying job. Using threats, they forced More to transfer large sums of money from his company's account to their personal accounts. The two also forcibly took a luxury car from him, NDTV reported.

Authorities found a three-page suicide note in More's room, with one page addressed to his mother. In the note, he apologised and urged his family to take care of themselves.

On the second page, More wrote to his colleagues.

"Deepa Lakhani, today I have no words to apologise, because I broke your trust. But believe me, this was the last time. I had no intention of breaking your trust. Whatever fraud I committed, I did it myself; no one else knew anything. I did not manipulate the account statement. Shwetha and Jaiprakash had absolutely no idea about what was happening. Please do not take any action against them," he wrote, according to NDTV.

The third page of the note contained More’s accusations, holding Rahul and Saba responsible for his death.

"I, Raj More, am committing suicide today. Rahul Parwani is responsible for my suicide. He manipulated me and blackmailed me for months. He forced me to break my savings and stole money from my company account. Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi are responsible for my death," he wrote.

