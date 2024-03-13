CAA row: Centre making rules after 4 years, we will file in Supreme Court, says AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on March 12, alleged that the CAA is against the Constitution and stated that he would approach the Supreme Court
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday, March 12, alleged that the CAA is against the Constitution and said he would approach the Supreme Court. He condemned the law while stating that religion cannot be the basis of any law and that there are many Supreme Court judgments on it.