AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday, March 12, alleged that the CAA is against the Constitution and said he would approach the Supreme Court. He condemned the law while stating that religion cannot be the basis of any law and that there are many Supreme Court judgments on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the wake of CAA rules being notified for the law, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP for bringing a law that is against the right to equality and said, “You are giving permission (citizenship) to every religion, you are not giving to those whose religion is Islam," reported PTI.

Owaisi suggested that CAA should not be seen alone but together with NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens). He said, "This government is making rules after four years. I would like to tell the country. The present Home Minister (Amit Shah) has said in Parliament, and mentioning my name, that NPR and NRC will also come. He (Home Minister) had said this in many TV interviews. I would like to say don't see CAA (alone). You have to see this together with NPR and NRC."

He claimed that this law was discriminatory and the biggest target sections of the population were Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and the poor. He further claimed that 19 lakh names did not figure in the "Supreme Court-monitored" exercise on NRC in Assam.

The AIMIM president claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out that about 10 to 12 lakh Hindus whose names did not figure in the list would get citizenship when CAA is implemented as their religion is included in it. Pointing to the injustice, he noted that about two lakh Muslims out of the 19 lakh would not get this benefit.

The AIMIM leader said, “Now, when the rules have been framed, we will file in the Supreme Court. We will make an effort to raise this issue in the court," reported PTI. Owaisi also pointed out that he had earlier filed a case in the Supreme Court for a ‘stay’ order on CAA, but when the hearing took place, the government, in response, had said that rules had not been framed yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AIMIM leader alleged that the BJP is repeating its wrongdoing throughout the country as he added, "We are not against the census exercise. Because it is done under a particular Act. NPR-NRC is done under the Citizenship Act. That is the concern. What BJP has done in Assam, it wants to do throughout the country."

The AIMIM president alleged that the BJP is making this law to make 17 crore Muslims in India stateless when NPR and NRC are conducted in the future. However, he said that he is not against giving citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Moreover, he noted that Hindus, Sikhs or Christians who were living in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh could be given citizenship by the government earlier as well via executive order.

BJP-ruled centre on March 11 implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The CAA rules notification came four years after the Parliament passed the contentious law. The CAA aims to fast-track citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim minority migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India before December 31, 2014. The time of the notification aroused scepticism from various opposition leaders as it came days before the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

