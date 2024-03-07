Cabinet approves ₹10,372-crore for India AI Mission
The mission will seek to provide funding for deep-tech AI startups as well as develop domain-specific LLMs and an open-source database to train AI models
NEW DELHI : The Union cabinet has approved a ₹10,372-crore India AI Mission that will provide funding for deep-tech AI startups as well as seek to develop an open-source database that can be used to train artificial intelligence models and other applications.
