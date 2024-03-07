Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / Cabinet approves 10,372-crore for India AI Mission
BackBack

Cabinet approves ₹10,372-crore for India AI Mission

Shouvik Das , Gulveen Aulakh

The mission will seek to provide funding for deep-tech AI startups as well as develop domain-specific LLMs and an open-source database to train AI models

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal briefing the media on Cabinet decisions on 7 March. (PTI)Premium
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal briefing the media on Cabinet decisions on 7 March. (PTI)

NEW DELHI : The Union cabinet has approved a 10,372-crore India AI Mission that will provide funding for deep-tech AI startups as well as seek to develop an open-source database that can be used to train artificial intelligence models and other applications.

The mission will also provide a framework for developing graphic processing units (GPUs) under public-private partnerships as well as multi-model, domain-specific large language models that power generative AI platforms.

“A multi-faceted comprehensive framework has been created to bolster an AI-based solutions ecosystem in India," Union minister of commerce Piyush Goyal said at a briefing following the cabinet approval on Thursday.

“The Mission listed seven key objectives—building compute capacity…; innovation centres to build LLMs that will cater to singular industries; a datasets platform to offer non-personal data for all interested parties; an ‘application development initiative’ that will create a marketplace for AI services that will be commercially marketed; a ‘FutureSkills’ initiative that will create AI courses in undergraduate, postgraduate and research divisions; a startup funding initiative 

that will “support and accelerate deep-tech AI startups and provide them streamlined access to funding to enable futuristic AI projects," Goyal said.

It will also recognize “the need for adequate guardrails to advance the responsible development, deployment, and adoption of AI"—in order to build what the government refers to as ‘safe and trusted AI’. 

The government will create two or three innovation centres to develop domain-specific LLMs, Goyal said. 

He added that the unified data platform under the AI Mission will be a “one-stop solution" towards making data available to startups and researchers. 

It was not immediately clear if Bhashini, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity)’s Indic language datasets project, will continue to operate as an independent entity or be merged into the unified platform. 

In October, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for IT, stated that seven working committees had submitted a report on creating a framework for the India AI Mission. 

The report highlighted a need to create a public-private partnership model to develop indigenous compute capacity—which academia and researchers had long clamoured for.

“While the quantum may seem small by itself, the PPP model is likely to see large tech conglomerates such as Google or Microsoft join hands with a Centre-backed entity to create the compute infrastructure," Jayanth Kolla, partner at industry consultant Convergence Catalyst, told Mint.

“Further, the development of the domain-specific AI models will cater to specific usage requirements of each ministry—such as a health-specific LLM catering to communications and data offerings of the Union health ministry," Kolla said.

Arun Prabhu, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand & Mangaldas, added that the formal mission can offer “a great opportunity for innovators to partner with the government, and enable accelerated development."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shouvik Das
Shouvik Das is a science, space and technology reporter for Mint and TechCircle. In his previous stints, he worked at publications such as CNN-News18 and Outlook Business. He has also reported on consumer technology and the automobile sector.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App