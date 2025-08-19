Cabinet approves bill to regulate online real money gaming platforms; to be tabled in Parliament on August 20

Union Cabinet has approved a bill to regulate online real money gaming platforms, PTI reported on Tuesday citing senior governmental officials in the know. The bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the source added.

"The Cabinet has approved the bill to regulate online gaming platforms that involve real money. The government is trying to table the bill in Parliament on Wednesday," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

What does the proposed bill seek to regulate? The bill is designed to bring under a formal regulatory framework those online platforms that host games involving monetary stakes. With the rapid rise of mobile-based real money gaming — ranging from fantasy sports to online card games — policymakers have been under pressure to establish clear rules on consumer protection, taxation and the prevention of unlawful betting.

Why has the government moved on online gaming now? The online gaming industry in India has seen exponential growth in recent years, attracting millions of players and billions in investments. However, the absence of uniform regulation has raised concerns over user safety, financial fraud, addiction, and the blurred line between skill-based games and gambling.

Officials have emphasised that the legislation is not aimed at stifling innovation or growth but rather at ensuring accountability, protecting consumers and addressing legal ambiguities that have emerged across states.

When will the bill be presented in Parliament? According to the PTI report citing officials in the know, the government intends to table the bill on Wednesday, 20 August, marking the beginning of a broader parliamentary debate on how online gaming should be governed in India. If passed, the law could serve as a benchmark for regulating one of the country’s fastest-growing digital industries.

What impact could this bill have on the gaming industry? Industry stakeholders have been calling for clarity in rules to attract stable investments and build consumer trust. While some gaming companies are likely to welcome the move as a step towards legitimacy, others may raise concerns about compliance costs and restrictions that could affect profitability.

Analysts suggest that a clear legal framework could ultimately boost India’s standing as a global hub for online gaming, provided the rules strike the right balance between regulation and innovation.