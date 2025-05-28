Cabinet approves higher MSP, extension of interest subvention scheme for farmers
Summary
While the revision of MSP is an annual affair based on market prices, the latest increase comes ahead of elections later this year in Bihar, a key politically significant and agrarian state.
The Union cabinet on Wednesday moved to bolster support for India's agricultural sector, greenlighting higher support prices for 14 kharif crops and an extension of a key interest subsidy scheme.
topics
