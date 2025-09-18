Industry deadlock stalls final fuel efficiency norms
Ayaan Kartik , Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 18 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
CAFE 3 norms that aim to tighten fuel efficiency of vehicles to curb emissions have not been finalized amid differences within Siam and with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. While Siam has called the new caps aggressive, its own members differ on relief to smaller vehicles. What's the way forward?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India’s top energy efficiency agency feels frustrated as the dialogue with the nation’s largest auto lobby has stalled over the new fuel efficiency norms, delaying final rules that aim to cut carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story