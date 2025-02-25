CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: The Rekha Gupta-led government in Delhi will table 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), to present the alleged ‘black deeds’ of the previous AAP government in the national capital. The Delhi Assembly session began amid slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’ by AAP leaders. Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended twelve AAP MLAs including LoP Atishi and Gopal Rai for creating ruckus during LG VK Saxena's address. The CAG reports are also likely to show the financial irregularities that marred the AAP-led Delhi government. Stay tuned for CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE Updates.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: We also want the CAG report to be tabled so that truth comes out, says AAP MLA Gopal Rai CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: AAP MLA Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that his party also welcomes CAG reports and is waiting for the truth to come out. He also objected the BJP's 'insult of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar". “We also want the CAG report to be tabled so that the truth comes out...The way they insulted Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaeed Bhagat Singh yesterday shows the BJP's intention," Gopal Rai told media on Tuesday

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: The intentions of our government is clear, it is the development of Delhi to make it Viksit, says Delhi LG VK Saxena CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday said that his government's intention is clear, ie the development of Delhi to make it ‘Viksit’. “ The intention of our government is clear—it is the development of Delhi to make it Viksit, clean Yamuna, and eliminate garbage dumps," said Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday. “Now that the people of Delhi have given their mandate, I have nothing more to say," he added.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: CAG report tabled in Delhi Assembly CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: CAG report tabled in Delhi assembly. BJP has claimed that the report will reveal the ‘black deeds’ of AAP-led government

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: ‘There is no one bigger than Babasaheb Ambedkar’, says AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha on Tuesday said that his party will continue to protest. “...There is no one bigger than Babasaheb Ambedkar. We will protest and therefore, they did this. We will continue to protest," says AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: ‘Is PM Modi bigger than BR Amedkar?’ Atishi claims Ambedkar's photo replaced with Modi's in CM office CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Delhi Assembly's LoP, Atishi on Tuesday, attacked the BJP over claims of replacing BR Ambedkar's photo with PM Modi. “BJP showed its true face to the entire country yesterday. BJP replaced Babasaheb Ambedkar's photo with PM Modi’s photo in the Delhi CM office. I want to ask them if they think that PM Modi ji is bigger than BR Ambedkar ji. It is the same BJP whose senior leader and Home Minister Amit Shah disrespected him (BR Ambedkar) in the Parliament," Atishi said at the press conference.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: AAP MLA Gopal Rai suspended from legislative assembly CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Delhi legislative assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday suspende MLA Gopal Rai from legislative assembly. 10 other AAP MLAs were also suspended today

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Delhi LG VK Saxena continues address amid protest by AAP MLAs CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: The Delhi Assembly session began among slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’ by AAP leaders. Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended eleven AAP MLAs including LoP Atishi and Gopal Rai for creating ruckus during LG VK Saxena's address.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: 11 AAP MLAs including, LoP Atishi, Gopal Rai suspended by Speaker Vijender Gupta CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: 11 AAP MLAs, including LoP Atishi, Gopal Rai, have been suspended by speaker Vijender Gupta.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Atishi, Gopal Rai, and other AAP MLAs suspended for protest during session CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Delhi LG VK Saxena began his address for the session amid protest. Atishi, Gopal Rai and other AAP MLAs were suspended for the whole day.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: LG VK Saxena addresses Delhi assembly amid AAP MLAs protest CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Delhi LG VK Saxena is addressing Delhi assembly amid continued protests by AAP MLAs. Several MLAs including Kuldeep Kumar were suspended by the speaker from the assembly session for whole day.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: AAP MLAs protest inside Delhi Assembly CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: AAP MLAs continued their protest inside the Delhi Assembly on second day. On continued AAP protests inside assembly, BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah told ANI, “The pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh are there (in the CM office). They are just lying..."

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Second day of eighth legislative assembly of Delhi Assembly begins CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Session has begun on the second day of the eighth legislative assembly of the Delhi Assembly.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Oppsition should be ready to receive answers for their deeds, says Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the CAG report set to be presented today by Delhi CM will be a befitting reply to AAP for their deeds. “The opposition should be ready to receive answers for their deeds. When tabled, CAG report will expose Aam Aadmi Party's corruption. Atishi is a liar. Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal themselves have disrespected the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar," Sachdeva told ANI

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: ‘We will see how the people of Delhi, taxpayers were looted by AAP government’, says Parvesh Verma CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: AAP leader Parvesh Verma on Tuesday said that the CAG report will reveal how the people of Delhi, taxpayers were looted by the AAP government. “Today, an important report, for which we have been waiting anxiously... CAG report will be tabled. We will see how the people of Delhi, taxpayers were looted by the AAP government. We will let you know about the details after the report comes," said Parvesh Verma on Tuesday

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says ‘presenting CAG is an ordinary process’ CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: AAP spokesperson on Tuesday said that the presentation of CAG report is a normal process former CM Atishi had forwarded the report to the Speaker. “Dwarka expressway was made at an exceptionally high cost, which should also be investigated," she added

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: ‘The one who has looted from people will have to return it,' says Delhi Minister Ashish Sood CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday said tha the CAG report will not be less than an eye opener. He also added that the “one who has looted from the people will have to return it"

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: ‘All the corruption done by AAP will be recovered’, says BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE: BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi on Tuesday claimed that all the corruption done by the AAP during its governing period in Delhi with the CAG report, set to be tabled in Delhi Assembly today. “We are prepared, CAG report will be tabled today. All the corruption done by them (AAP) will be recovered from them. Investigation will be done on the basis of the CAG report and more than half of their ministers will be sent to jail," said Negi