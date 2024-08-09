California Added Only 5,400 Private-Sector Jobs Since 2022

California’s private sector is lagging significantly behind the broader US post-pandemic jobs recovery, according to an analysis from Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

Bloomberg
Published9 Aug 2024, 12:09 AM IST
California Added Only 5,400 Private-Sector Jobs Since 2022
California Added Only 5,400 Private-Sector Jobs Since 2022

(Bloomberg) -- California’s private sector is lagging significantly behind the broader US post-pandemic jobs recovery, according to an analysis from Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

While the US economy saw a robust increase of 7.32 million private-sector jobs from January 2022 to June 2024, California’s contribution was negligible, at about 5,400, according to the report published by the think tank on Wednesday.

If California’s growth rate matched the rest of the country, it would have added nearly 970,000 jobs — roughly 180 times the actual increase, according to the report authored by Lee Ohanian, a Hoover Institution fellow and an economics professor at University of California at Los Angeles. California has the world’s fifth-largest economy by GDP, and is home to about 12% of the US population.

Ohanian used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate changes in the private-sector employment by subtracting government jobs from the total in the state. Since the start of 2022, he found that practically all job growth in California came from the government. 

Looking at the more recent period of 18 months — at a time when national job growth was booming — the economist found that California lost 46,000 private-sector jobs. 

The total number of jobs in the state remains well below pre-Covid figures, and California is tied with Nevada among states with the highest unemployment rates. 

The numbers underscore the loss of both people and businesses in the Golden State since the pandemic.

California’s population has shrunk by more than 570,000 since 2020, based on Census Bureau data. And in the past week alone, Elon Musk’s social media platform X said would shut down its San Francisco office, and Chevron Corp. announced plans to uproot its Bay Area headquarters. Both companies are moving their headquarters to Texas, where lower taxes and laxer business regulations have drawn a number of firms that once called California home.

In a report last month, California’s non-partisan Legislative Analyst’s Office highlighted significant job declines in the state’s technology sector since 2022, naming Google, Apple, Disney and Netflix as some of the key employers. The report also identified Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Visa among the major players in California’s finance and insurance industry, which also saw a large share of losses.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 12:09 AM IST
HomeNewsCalifornia Added Only 5,400 Private-Sector Jobs Since 2022

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue