California Finds a New Way to Be Soft on Crime
Heather Mac Donald , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Mar 2024, 02:51 PM IST
SummaryThe Legislature creates a new ‘systemic racism’ defense that risks turning many felons free.
What would happen if lawmakers reinvented the criminal-justice system to target “systemic racism" instead of crime? California is about to find out. Thanks to a 2020 law called the California Racial Justice Act, every felon serving time in the state’s prisons and jails can now retroactively challenge his conviction and sentencing on the ground of systemic bias.
