California Last-Resort Insurer Unprepared for Big Disaster

California’s property insurer of last resort told lawmakers that it’s financially unprepared to cover the costs of a major catastrophe in the state.

(Bloomberg) -- California’s property insurer of last resort told lawmakers that it’s financially unprepared to cover the costs of a major catastrophe in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plan now faces $311 billion in potential losses, up from $50 billion six years ago, California FAIR Plan president Victoria Roach said in a state legislative hearing Wednesday.

“We don’t have a lot of money sitting around," she said. “Our rates are not adequate. If we have a major event, we’re going to look to the voluntary market — which is already in a precarious situation — to cover our losses." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state-sponsored plan has grown rapidly as private firms including State Farm General Insurance Co., Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Allstate Corp., have retreated, citing the double-whammy of increasing natural disasters and state-imposed limits on premiums.

The plan now covers about 370,000 homeowners, more than double the number five years ago. By next year, its rolls could expand to 500,000, Roach said, further enlarging the potential losses.

Never miss an episode. Follow the Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen. Read the transcript. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The warning came a week after a Bloomberg Green investigation revealed how state-backed insurance plans in California and other disaster-prone states are largely unprepared for the growing costs of wildfires and hurricanes.

The plan has about $200 million “in surplus," Roach said. It doesn’t make its finances public, nor is it subject to the same kinds of reserve requirements that apply to private insurers.

“We’re one bad fire season away from complete insolvency – it feels like a big gamble," said Assemblymember Jim Wood, a Democrat from Sonoma County. “If this were on Wall Street, I’m not sure you’d be able to get away with this." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plan can’t raise consumers’ premiums to an amount that would cover a shortfall because state restrictions bar them from factoring the cost of reinsurance into their rates, she said.

Roach’s testimony also set the stage for state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, who’s pushing to allow private insurers to consider future climate risks and the cost of reinsurance when they set premiums, as long as they agree to provide a certain share of coverage in wildfire-prone areas. Existing rules only allow them to consider historical data and prevent them from basing premiums on reinsurance.

On Thursday, Lara’s office released a 16-page draft regulation that includes a proposal to allow modeling wildfire exposure. He said the changes will bring private insurers back to the market, alleviating strain on the FAIR plan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It’s clear that we can no longer look solely to the past to help guide us to the future," he told reporters.

--With assistance from Eliyahu Kamisher.

(Updates with insurance commissioner statement in 12th paragraph) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!