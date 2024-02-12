Call for showcasing five key states as tourism hubs
'Incredible India' campaign needs reboot; focus on foreign tourists and leverage private sector expertise, urges Amitabh Kant
India's impressive economic growth hasn't translated into booming tourism, with calls for a ‘dynamic and digital’ revamp of the ‘Incredible India’ campaign to attract foreign visitors. While the domestic travel market has revived itself during the pandemic years, foreign tourists need to grow in large numbers as they bring in value, India's G20 Sherpa and former CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant said at an annual event organized by the Hotel Association of India (HAI) in the capital.
Kant suggested focusing on developing five key states as tourism hubs and leveraging private sector expertise to unlock the country's potential in this multi-billion dollar market, particularly in the MICE (meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) segment where India currently has a minimal share.
"There is a need for a dynamic and digital version of the 'Incredible India' campaign which should penetrate every single market. This is critical because foreign tourists are critical for India. About eleven states have given tourism an industry status, but many have not extended the benefits. We need to really work hard and really push state governments to do this. The Centre also needs to make it an industry as it is a job creator industry. Somewhere the industry has failed to tell this story. Thailand has created close to 20 million tourism related jobs, while Malaysia has created 15 million. India too has created seven million jobs," he added.