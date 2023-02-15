Home / News / CAMS, Amazon Pay, 30 others get RBI nod, 18 others under process: Check full list here
Back

Amazon Pay, Zomato Payment and the CAMS are among the 32 online payment aggregators that have received in-principal authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as payment aggregators. While the RBI has given its nod to 32 payment aggregators, 18 others are under the process. Check the full list here:

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x