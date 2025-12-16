English
Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:50 pm IST Livemint

AI Chatbots Turn Political Persuaders—But at Truth's Cost! New studies (Science & Nature) reveal GPT-4 level bots use Gish galloping—flooding 25+ claims in 10 mins to overwhelm & change minds. 10X more effective than TV ads, but accuracy drops 78% to 62%. Fuels misinformation, radicalisation. Cheap ($50K) custom bots could target voters via WhatsApp/text. Dangerous shift in online politics!

 
