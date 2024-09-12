Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das is set to host the 2024 International Emmys, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday.

Indian stand-up comedian and Bollywood actor Vir Das has been announced as the host for the 2024 International Emmys. This announcement comes from the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. With this, Vir Das has become the first Indian who will be hosting this prestigious event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to Instagram, it wrote, “Vir Das to Host the 52nd International Emmy® Awards in New York City ! #iemmys. Indian Stand-Up Comedian & Actor Returns to the International Emmy® Stage after His 2023 Win for Comedy."

Expressing his excitment, actor Vir Das also took to social media and wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host I can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vir also expressed his happiness in a statement, he said, "I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In early 2023, the comedian and actor received acclaim for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing, winning an award for it. Before this, he earned an Emmy nomination in 2021 for his earlier special, Vir Das: For India. The International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25 in New York City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bollywood's reaction on Vir Das' hosting the Emmy's Hrithik Roshan said, “Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done"

Kriti Sanon wrote, “That’s so amazing!"

Dia Mirza said, “This is absolutely amazing" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zoya Akhtar added, “Of course you are"

Vir Das career Vir Das began his career in stand-up comedy, performing across various venues both in India and internationally. He gained prominence with a combination of stand-up specials, live shows, and roles in Bollywood films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company. He was latest seen in Amazon Prime Series “Call me Bae."

The comedian achieved global recognition with his Netflix comedy specials, such as Vir Das: Abroad Understanding, Vir Das: For India, and Landing. His exceptional work in these specials has earned him critical acclaim and several International Emmy nominations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to his stand-up career, Das appeared in the American TV series Whiskey Cavalier and created the Netflix series Hasmukh. He is also known for his band, Alien Chutney, which combines comedy with rock music.

(With inputs from ANI)