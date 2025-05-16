Can energy drinks increase your blood cancer risk? New study reveals alarming connection

Energy drinks are among the most commonly consumed beverages available in the market. However, a recent research paper published in Nature has linked a common energy drink ingredient to the progression of blood cancer leukaemia, reported People.

Taurine—an amino acid that occurs naturally in proteins like meat and fish—is a common ingredient in many popular energy drinks.

However, the research paper suggested that taurine may promote leukemogenesis — the development of leukaemia cells. It also “identifies taurine as a key regulator of myeloid malignancies”, which, like leukaemia, are cancers that begin in the blood.

The study revealed that cancer cells in mice were fueled by taurine: “Taurine supplements could significantly accelerate disease progression in immunocompetent mice (around threefold higher likelihood of death… indicating that taurine can promote leukemic progression,” People reported, quoting the research paper.

What did the study find? According to a statement issued by the University of Rochester, which conducted the research, cancer cells consume taurine, which triggers glycolysis (breaking down glucose for energy), which then further fuels the cancer cells.

Earlier, taurine has been proven useful as a chemotherapy supplement. The Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics had said, as quoted by People, “Taurine supplementation could protect against chemotherapy-induced toxicities probably by its antioxidant capacity.”

Following this, researchers added a caveat regarding energy drinks in their report. “As taurine is a common ingredient in energy drinks, and is often provided as a supplement to mitigate the side-effects of chemotherapy, our work suggests that it may be of interest to carefully consider the benefits of supplemental taurine in patients with leukaemia," they said.