Can Kotak Mahindra Bank rebound under a new non-promoter CEO?

On 27 June, Kotak Mahindra Bank informed stock exchanges that its managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Vaswani, would not seek reappointment after completing his three-year term in December 2026.
Although the announcement came was unexpected, Vaswani's continuation was never a certainty. Ever since he stepped into the large shoes of founder Uday Kotak in January 2024, his tenure has been defined by regulatory setbacks, slowing profitability despite healthy balance-sheet growth, elevated employee attrition, muted shareholder returns and the continuing shadow of the bank's promoter.
Promoter-led model
It was Uday Kotak who formed Kotak Mahindra Finance back in 1985 and built it into a leading non-banking finance company (NBFC). In 2003, he transitioned that NBFC into a bank—the first NBFC to do so.