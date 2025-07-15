Kanthapuram AP Abubacker Musliyar’s intervention may have delayed the execution of Nimisha Priya, but the key question now is whether her death sentence can be overturned entirely. India's Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram AP Abubacker Musliyar, has been instrumental in the postponement of the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen.

Nimisha Priya was set to be executed on July 16, but her death sentence was postponed just a day earlier, following "concerted efforts" by the Government of India.

A close aide of Sheikh Kanthapuram AP Abubacker Musliyar has now shared that there are strong signs the execution may be averted.

Sayyid Ibrahimul Khaleelul Bukhari Thangal said, “We are doing what is right and helpful. The information we are receiving suggests that the death sentence may be avoided. Efforts in that direction are progressing effectively, and Kanthapuram Ustad is actively involved.”

“Our hope and prayer is that Nimisha Priya returns home and brings relief to everyone. We also sincerely hope that no one else in the world ever has to face such a fate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Musliyar continues to make efforts to stop Nimisha Priya's execution.

After her death sentence was postponed, Musliyar said he intervened as a human being. “Islam is a religion that gives utmost importance to humanity, and this is a fact understood and acknowledged by scholars in Yemen,” he said.

He said, “Islam has another law. If the murderer is sentenced to death, the family of the victim has the right to pardon. I don’t know who this family is, but from a long distance, I contacted the responsible scholars in Yemen. I made them understand the issues.”

