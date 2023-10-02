‘Can now reach Delhi airport in 20 min from..’ Nitin Gadkari on reduce travel time after Ring Road project opening
Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on 1 October spoke about the opening of the upcoming Urban Extension Road 2, a major ring road project in Delhi. He spoke about the project during an interaction with the Indian Diaspora at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague.