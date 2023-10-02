comScore
‘Can now reach Delhi airport in 20 min from..’ Nitin Gadkari on reduce travel time after Ring Road project opening

 Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces opening of new ring road in Delhi, reducing travel time to airport to 20 minutes.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (Mohd Zakir)Premium
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (Mohd Zakir)

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on 1 October spoke about the opening of the upcoming Urban Extension Road 2, a major ring road project in Delhi. He spoke about the project during an interaction with the Indian Diaspora at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague.

During his address, the Union Transport and Highways Minister said, “Urban Extension Road 2, a ring road will be opened in 2-3 months, normally, if you (people) come to Delhi and then go to the airport it will take 2 hours but after this road opens, you can reach the airport in 20 minutes."

During his address, he stated that the road would be inaugurated within the next 2-3 months, potentially revolutionizing travel times in the city.

The development of Urban Extension Road 2 is expected to significantly reduce travel time and congestion for commuters travelling to the airport and various parts of the city. This infrastructure project aims to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the Indian capital.

Minister Nitin Gadkari also said that India has set a target to become world’s number one automobile manufacturing hub in the next 3 to 4 years.

Gadkari said, that in the last nine years, the size of the automobile industry in India had increased from 4.5 lakh crore rupees to 12.5 lakh crore. The minister said the Automobile industry has given jobs to 4.5 crore people of the country.

Nitin Gadkari also spoke about the government's strategy of gradually moving away from the use of diesel and petrol.

"All the vehicles in Nagpur such as tractors, buses, and cars are running through bio-CNG...I have a dream to get India rid of petrol and diesel...It's a difficult dream to achieve but not impossible" Gadkari said

Minister Gadkari was welcomed in a traditional 'Maharashtrian way' upon his arrival at Prague airport on October 1, where he was greeted by India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Hemant Kotalwar.

His visit to Prague is part of his official tour, which includes participation in the Ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 02 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST
