Optical illusion: Find the two sneaky cats in this backyard pool image

Optical illusions, especially the ones asking people to identify hidden objects, have taken over the internet by storm. These quick challenges are a great way to gain significant insights about your observational skills.

On Reddit, the famous r/FindTheSniper community is keeping the trend alive. A recent post by one user, CharacterCute7731, has gone viral for a backyard poolside picture that hides not one, but two cats, testing the eyes and brain of thousands of users.

The viral backyard illusion At first sight, the picture looks so normal featuring a backyard with a pool, patio chairs and fence on the edge. But the challenge is to find the two cats hidden seamlessly in the setting. Most people scroll past without even noticing.

The post, titled “Find the 2 cats”, has already gained attention among the Reddit users, sparking debate and frustration among those unable to spot the felines. The trick lies in carefully scanning the background rather than the pool itself.

Optical illusion: Answer If you were able to spot both the cats, then you can surely count yourself among the handful of people who have been able to complete the task.

For those who gave up, here’s the exact location of the two cats:

The first cat is perched on the left corner of the house fence, blending into the shadows near the wall.

The second cat is walking on top of the patio table and chair, almost disappearing against the background.

Both cats are positioned high up, making it a true test of patience and keen eyesight.

Why was it difficult? Experts believe that in such challenges, the human brain is designed to focus on central objects like the pool and chairs and not the periphery, making it so tricky. Redditors love these kinds of challenges because they are fun and show how easily we can miss what’s right in front of us.

FAQs Where are the cats in the picture? One is on the left corner of the house fence, while the other is on the patio table and chair.

Why is it so hard to spot them? The two cats blend naturally into shadows and objects, fooling our brain’s focus on the main scene.