Canada adds 150,000 jobs, 10 times the estimate
Canada added 150,000 jobs in January -- 10 times the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey -- while the unemployment rate held steady at 5%, near a record low
Canadian employment grew much faster than expected in January, pointing to a labor market that’s showing few signs of cooling in the face of aggressive increases to borrowing costs.
