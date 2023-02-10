Canada adds 150,000 jobs, 10 times the estimate

Governor Tiff Macklem, who raised rates by 425 basis points to 4.5% in less than a year, has said he expects the lagged effects of higher rates to drag economic growth to close to zero in the first three quarters of 2023. At its last meeting, the central bank said it plans to hold borrowing costs constant, but could hike further if enough evidence of a hotter-than-expected economy accumulates. Prior to the release, markets were pricing a less than one in ten chance of another hike in March.