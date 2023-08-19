Canada demands Meta to lift 'reckless' ban on news to allow wildfires information to be shared1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:23 AM IST
The Canadian government demands that Meta lift its 'reckless' ban on domestic news to allow sharing of information about wildfires.
The Canadian government has called on Meta to reverse its ban on sharing domestic news on its platforms, citing concerns about the impact on critical wildfire information in the western part of the country, Reuters reported.
