Canada ends 10 year tourist visas to check immigration; ‘officers may exercise…’ | All you need to know

  • Canada: The updated tourist visa policy allows immigration officers more discretion, shifting away from 10-year multiple-entry visas. This change may affect frequent travellers' access to long-term entry into the country.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published8 Nov 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Canada: In an attempt to check immigration, Canada has updated its tourist visa policy, moving away from the previous norm of issuing 10-year multiple-entry visas.

Under the new guidelines, immigration officers have greater discretion in deciding the type and duration of visas, which means frequent travellers may no longer be assured of long-term entry.

“Guidance has been updated to indicate that multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document. Officers may exercise their judgment in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa and in determining the validity period,” noted a statement by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The move comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, grappling with low approval ratings and growing frustration over issues like the housing shortage and high cost of living, has announced a reduction in both permanent and temporary immigration.

Canada visa policy: What changes?

Canada's revised visa policy could mean a shorter duration of stay, and selective entry into the country. Visitors, whose visas are nearing expiration, now need to re-think their plans of further stay.

Reportedly, Canada is expecting more than one million temporary residents to depart as their visas expire in the coming years. The Trudeau government is also set to enforce deportations for those who overstay.

Consequently, a traveller's extended stay in Canada would mean renewing the visa, which could add to costs and visa processing times.

