Canada ends Student Direct Stream visa program: How it will impact aspiring Indian students?

Canada has discontinued its Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program for international students to address housing and resource issues. The program, implemented in 2018, expedited study permit applications, but will now be replaced by a regular study permit process. 

Fareha Naaz
Published9 Nov 2024, 02:49 PM IST
The Canadian government ended the most sought-after Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program for international students on November 8.
The Canadian government ended the most sought-after Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program for international students on November 8.(AP)

Canada on Friday, November 8, brought the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program for international students to a halt. This comes as an aftermath of housing and resource crisis. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) implemented the visa program in 2018 to expedite study permit applications for international students.

This Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program specifically focused on bringing student immigrants from 14 countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program has been discontinued amid efforts to tackle a housing crisis.

According to the Government of Canada, the initiative is being discontinued to “strengthen program integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process.”

The official website states, “Canada is committed to giving all international students equal and fair access to the application process for study permits.” This implies that all applications received till 2:00 pm ET on November 8 will be processed under the scheme, whereas all applications sent after this deadline will be processed under the regular study permit stream.

The notice further mentions that the change in visa policy “will not adversely affect eligibility for those who wish to apply for a study permit from a country” where the SDS was offered. Furthermore, all students must meet Canada’s study permit application requirements to study in Justin Trudeau helmed country.

What discontinuation of Student Direct Stream means?

The Student Direct Stream program specifically had higher approval rates and faster processing times. However, following the discontinuation of this program, students from all the 14 countries mentioned above, including India, will have to undergo more lengthy visa processes from now on.

This drastic policy changes for the first time in years comes as a measure to curb the number of immigrants entering the country. This recent move comes in the backdrop of economic problems ranging from strained healthcare system, rising cost of living and housing crisis, among others.

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsCanada ends Student Direct Stream visa program: How it will impact aspiring Indian students?

