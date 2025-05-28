Canada ex-PM Justin Trudeau turns heads with ‘funky’ Adidas Gazelle shoes at King Charles’ historic speech

Justin Trudeau certainly made a memorable entrance at the recent royal proceedings in Ottawa. The former Canadian Prime Minister attended King Charles III’s historic Speech from the Throne not in traditional formal footwear, but rather in eye-catching turquoise and orange Adidas Gazelle trainers—an unexpected twist that quickly became the talk of the event.

While trainers might be perfectly acceptable in casual or informal settings, their presence in the Senate chamber—especially during a ceremony graced by royalty—was decidedly unconventional. Trudeau’s footwear choice sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with some questioning the appropriateness of his relaxed style in such a formal context.

Britain's King Charles III speaks with Former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau as he attends the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, in Ottawa, Canada

Yet, while Justin Trudeau’s shoes dominated headlines, the real focus was King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s significant two-day visit to Canada—the King’s first since ascending the throne in 2022. At 76, and undergoing cancer treatment, Charles’ decision to travel to Ottawa was widely interpreted as a powerful gesture of solidarity during a period of political tension.

The visit followed a series of controversial remarks by US President Donald Trump, who suggested that Canada might one day become the 51st state of the United States—a notion firmly rejected by Canadian officials. Prime Minister Mark Carney extended the invitation to King Charles to open Canada’s 45th session of Parliament, making the monarch the first to do so since Queen Elizabeth II in 1977.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney stands next to Britain's King Charles III after the King delivered speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa, Ontario,

Carney has been clear in his message: “Canada is not for sale now, not for sale ever.” This sentiment was echoed by Canada’s envoy to the UK, Ralph Goodale, who described the King’s visit as a reaffirmation of Canada’s sovereignty and strength.

During his address, King Charles highlighted Canada’s resilience and independence, declaring, “The true north is indeed strong and free.” His speech, delivered in the Senate chamber, began with a land acknowledgement and emphasised the country’s unique identity and enduring sovereignty—subtle yet pointed reminders of Canada’s stance amid international pressures.

King Charles III smiles as he arrives at the Senate Chamber for the State Opening of Parliament during an official visit to Canada

King Charles’ heartfelt words resonated with many Canadians. “Every time I come to Canada … a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream, and from there straight to my heart,” he said.

The King also held private meetings with Carney and Governor General Mary Simon, underscoring his role as head of state for Canada and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

Justin Trudeau's 'Funky' Shoes Back to Justin Trudeau’s footwear: British Vogue recently praised the Adidas Gazelle as a timeless classic, noting its ’70s-inspired design and understated style. In an April 2024 feature titled “Why Our Obsession With Adidas Gazelles Shows No Sign of Fading,” fashion writer Joy Montgomery called the shoe a “fashion trainer” with lasting appeal. However, such casual chic does not always align with royal protocol.

Social media users were quick to comment. One tweeted, “Justin Trudeau’s shoes, today, at Parliament! Also in Parliament today – King Charles,” while another joked, “Retirement runners perhaps..?” Dimitris Soudas, former communications director for Stephen Harper, expressed his bewilderment simply with, “I don’t know what to say.”

Canada's former Prime Ministers Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau speak next to Margaret Trudeau ahead of Britain's King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa

As the ceremony unfolded, Justin Trudeau was seen deep in animated conversation with Stephen Harper, his longtime political rival. Though the topic of their exchange remains unknown, their lively gestures suggested a spirited discussion.