Canada Hindu temple attack: ‘Deeply concerning’, ‘deliberate attack’, 3 arrested | Top updates

Canadian federal party leaders condemned the violence at a Hindu temple, emphasizing the need for protection of places of worship. Prime Minister Modi and Canadian PM Trudeau also denounced the attack.

Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Nov 2024, 08:19 AM IST
The Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada was attacked on Monday
The Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada was attacked on Monday(HT_PRINT)

Following the attack on Hindu Temple in Canada on Monday, November 4, PM Modi, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, India's Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, have voiced their condemnation.

The incident occurred weeks after Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats, citing their alleged involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada in 2023. Canada has accused the Indian government of waging a widespread campaign against South Asian dissidents on Canadian soil, a charge that New Delhi has denied, Reuters reported.

The local police have arrested three in connection with the case, and other Canadian federal party leaders have condemned the vandalism. Here's what we know about the Canada temple attack so far.

Canada Hindu temple attack: Top updates

"What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was obviously deeply concerning," said India EAM S. Jaishankar, Reuters reported. He charged that Canada had “developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics.” Jaishankar was talking to the reporters during his official visit to Canberra.

Also Read | Modi slams Canada over attack on Hindu temple, attempts to intimidate diplomats

PM Modi took to his social media account on X to condemn the attack. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” wrote Modi.

Also Read | Canadian journalist slams Canadian PM, says ‘you don’t know Justin Trudeau’

The local police have arrested three people in Brampton, near Toronto, in connection with the incident. “Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated,” said the police, reported BBC.

Justin Trudeau wrote on X that the violence was "unacceptable", adding that "every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely".

Also Read | Video | Canada police attack protesting Hindus ‘to protect Khalistanis’

Canadian federal Party leaders have also condemned the violence. The Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, “unequivocally” condemned violence “targeting worshippers”. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic party also voiced his concern, stating that “ Places of worship must be protected. De-escalation and calm must be prioritised.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCanada Hindu temple attack: ‘Deeply concerning’, ‘deliberate attack’, 3 arrested | Top updates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.