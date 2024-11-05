Canadian federal party leaders condemned the violence at a Hindu temple, emphasizing the need for protection of places of worship. Prime Minister Modi and Canadian PM Trudeau also denounced the attack.

Following the attack on Hindu Temple in Canada on Monday, November 4, PM Modi, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, India's Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, have voiced their condemnation.

The incident occurred weeks after Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats, citing their alleged involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada in 2023. Canada has accused the Indian government of waging a widespread campaign against South Asian dissidents on Canadian soil, a charge that New Delhi has denied, Reuters reported.

The local police have arrested three in connection with the case, and other Canadian federal party leaders have condemned the vandalism. Here's what we know about the Canada temple attack so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada Hindu temple attack: Top updates "What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was obviously deeply concerning," said India EAM S. Jaishankar, Reuters reported. He charged that Canada had “developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics." Jaishankar was talking to the reporters during his official visit to Canberra.

PM Modi took to his social media account on X to condemn the attack. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," wrote Modi.

The local police have arrested three people in Brampton, near Toronto, in connection with the incident. “Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated," said the police, reported BBC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justin Trudeau wrote on X that the violence was "unacceptable", adding that "every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely".

Canadian federal Party leaders have also condemned the violence. The Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, “unequivocally" condemned violence “targeting worshippers". Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic party also voiced his concern, stating that “ Places of worship must be protected. De-escalation and calm must be prioritised."

