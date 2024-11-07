Canada Hindu temple attack: Priest suspended for ‘violent rhetoric’, Trudeau’s bold statement | What we know so far

Canada Hindu temple attack: Violence erupted in Brampton during a pro-Khalistan protest, leading to the suspension of a priest for inciting ‘violent rhetoric’. Read to know the latest updates

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published7 Nov 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Canada Hindu temple attack: Priest suspended for ‘violent rhetoric’, Trudeau's bold statement | What we know so far
Canada Hindu temple attack: Priest suspended for ‘violent rhetoric’, Trudeau’s bold statement | What we know so far(REUTERS)

Canada Hindu temple attack: Following the attack in the Brampton temple that shook both India and Canada, a Hindu priest named Rajinder Parsad has been suspended for spreading "violent rhetoric," and his “controversial involvement” with “non-permitted protesters” carrying Khalistani flags at the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has strongly condemned the violent attacks that occurred at the Brampton Hindu temple on November 3. Here's what we know so far.

Canada Hindu Temple attack: Top updates

1.Hindu Sabha Mandir's latest statement said the suspension was due to the priest's "controversial involvement" with “non-permitted protesters” at the Hindu Sabha premises on Sunday. However, it did not elaborate on what, or how the priest was involved.

Also Read | Canada orders shutdown of TikTok’s Canadian business, app access to continue

2.Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the priest spread “violent rhetoric.” "This is leadership that is helpful. The vast majority of Sikh Canadians and Hindu Canadians want to live in harmony and don’t tolerate violence. Hindu Sabha Mandir President Madhusudan Lama has suspended the pundit who spread violent rhetoric. The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council denounced the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha on Sunday night," Brown wrote in his X post.

Also Read | Canada India row: Indian consulate cancels camps over security issues

3.While speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Trudeau condemned those responsible for inciting the protests between Sikh and Hindu communities in Canada. "The violence we have seen in South Asian communities across the country over the past few nights, let me be very clear. The individuals who are inciting violence and division and hatred in no way represent either the Sikh community or the Hindu community in Canada," Trudeau stated.

4.The Indian Consulate in Canada, on Thursday cancelled the scheduled consular camps to issue life certificates after the security agencies conveyed their “inability to provide minimum security protection" to the organisers of the camp.

Also Read | Canada Plays China Card in Preparation for Trump Trade Fight

5. On Sunday, the day of the attack, the Ontario Sikhs and Gurudwara Council(OSGC) also condemned the violence, stating that it was a “distressing reminder of the need for understanding and mutual respect” in the Sikh community.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsCanada Hindu temple attack: Priest suspended for ‘violent rhetoric’, Trudeau’s bold statement | What we know so far

