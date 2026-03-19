Canada immigration backlog below 1 million mark for first time in months - what study permit figures say? Report reveals

Canada’s immigration backlog has dipped below the one-million mark for the first time in months. According to a report by CIC News, as of January 31, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s (IRCC’s) total application backlog dropped to 990,300 – marking the first time since October 2025 that such a figure has been recorded.

The figure includes a 14% increase in study permit backlogs and 8% decrease in work permit backlogs.

IRCC’s total application inventory was 2,092,000, marking a drop of 35,500 over the past month. Of these, 1,101,700 applications were processed in line with service standards, mentioned the report.

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What is a backlog? As per IRCC definitions, an immigration application is counted as part of backlog when it takes longer than the department’s stated processing timelines. The timelines serve as benchmarks for how quickly different types of applications are expected to be completed.

For instance, IRCC aims to process most Express Entry applications within six months and family sponsorship applications within 12 months. If a case exceeds these timelines, it is classified as part of the backlog.

A glance at the backlog figures Canada’s immigration backlog steadily climbed through late 2025, crossing the one-million mark in October — after sharply rising from 958,850 in August to 996,700 in September and then to 1,006,700 in October.

While the numbers saw minor fluctuations in the following months — dipping slightly to 1,005,800 in November before rising again to 1,014,700 in December — the backlog remained above one million.

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It was only in January 2026 that the figure dropped to 990,300, marking a notable decline of 2.41% and bringing the backlog below the one-million threshold for the first time since October.

Dip in PR intake? Canada admitted 393,750 new permanent residents in 2025, a step down from the record highs seen in the immediate post-pandemic years – signalling a new phase in federal immigration policy under Mark Carney, mentioned a report by Immigration.ca.