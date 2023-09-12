Canada, in Policy Shift, Weighs Capping Student Visas
Vipal Monga ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:08 PM IST
SummaryThe move comes amid increased criticism that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to deal with a housing shortage that is driving up home prices.
TORONTO—The Canadian government is considering capping the number of international students it allows into the country as it scrambles to address a growing housing shortage.
