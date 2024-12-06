Canada: An Indian student was allegedly stabbed to death by his roommate during a kitchen fight in Sarnia. The 22-year-old was studying at Lambton College and had moved to Canada four months prior.

A tragic incident in Canada involved an Indian student, Gurasis Singh, who was fatally stabbed during a kitchen fight with his roommate, 36-year-old Crossley Hunter. The altercation, which escalated into violence, resulted in Singh's death, as reported by The London Free Press.

All you need to know about Gurasis Singh Gurasis Singh, a 22-year-old from Ludhiana, Punjab, was pursuing higher studies at Lambton College in Toronto, Canada. He was in his first year of post-graduation in business management. Singh resided in a shared rooming house at 194 Queen Street in Sarnia. After graduating from the Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE) in Baddowal, Singh moved to Canada four months ago to further his education.

During a kitchen altercation, the roommate allegedly used a knife to stab the Indian student multiple times, according to the police. The tragic incident occurred in the early morning hours of December 1, 2024. After a 911 call, Sarnia police arrived at the scene and found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The accused was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

Hunter appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in London through a video link from the Sarnia Jail two days after the incident. His next court appearance was scheduled for Friday, December 6. According to court records, the accused hails from Muskoka. As per the report, Hunter moved to Sarnia for work after his family’s boat-building business caught fire.

Sarnia police chief Derek Davis said, “Despite an arrest having been made, this complex investigation is ongoing. The Sarnia police criminal investigations division continues to gather all available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding this criminal act and what, if any, motive may have existed that led to the murder of this young man," in a statement.