The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has invited 5,500 candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 490. This is the second express entry round of invitations, The IRCC had issued 5,500 invitations on 11 January. In the last express entry invitations, the CRS cut-off was 507. This means that the CRS cut-off score dropped by 17 points.

Since no program was specified, it means that the candidates have been invited from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) – under the express entry system.

About the CRS score, the IRCC had initially mentioned 507 as the CRS cut-off score. The score was later updated to 490. While the express entry draws generally happen every two weeks, last week’s draw was reported the first since 23 November 2022. IRCC has not yet explained why the draw was paused after November draw.

Through express entry, permanent residence could be provided to the most successful candidates in just six months. There have been new draw categories since Bill C-19 received the royal assent. Till it received the royal assent, the incumbent method was based on the high CRS score. The categories will be announced by the minister after which, all candidates would be eligible to apply under the express entry management system.

How the categories will be decided? The categories will probably be based on the occupation, work experience, education and language understanding of the candidates. It is likely that the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will also create a category for international students in Canada to help them become permanent residents in the country.

