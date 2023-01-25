Canada invites 5,500 candidates for express entry with CRS score of 4901 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:00 PM IST
- The IRCC had initially mentioned 507 as the CRS cut-off score. The score was later updated to 490
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has invited 5,500 candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 490. This is the second express entry round of invitations, The IRCC had issued 5,500 invitations on 11 January. In the last express entry invitations, the CRS cut-off was 507. This means that the CRS cut-off score dropped by 17 points.
