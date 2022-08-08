Canada labour shortage: One of five of these professionals has to work overtime

While LFS recorded an employment increase of 30,000 (+8.8 percent) in professional occupations in nursing from December 2020 to December 2021, this was not sufficient to meet rising labour demand. The Job Vacancy and Wage Survey reported 23,620 vacant nursing positions in the first quarter of 2022. The employment declined in June and July occurred despite continued strong labour demand in the industry. According to the Job Vacancy and Wage Survey, there were 143,400 job vacancies in health care and social assistance in May, up 20.0 % (+23,900) from May 2021.