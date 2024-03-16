Canada PM Justin Trudeau mulls to ‘quit crazy job’ everyday, ‘it's super tough, not great at times but…’
Trudeau said, Of course, it's super tough, it's super not great at times. But my God, the path we're on is so precarious, democracies are under such attack around the world.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberals are trailing badly in the polls, on Friday said he thought about quitting his "crazy job" every day but insisted he would stay in office until the next election.
