Canada PM Justin Trudeau 'shocked' by school buddy Matthew Perry's death: Will never forget the games we played
Canada PM Justin Trudeau 'shocked' by school buddy Matthew Perry's death: Will never forget the games we played

Canada PM Justin Trudeau has been left in a state of 'shock' over the news of school buddy Matthew Perry’s death

Matthew Perry was found dead and unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 29.
Matthew Perry was found dead and unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 29. (AFP)

Canada PM Justin Trudeau has been left in a state of 'shock' over the news of school buddy Matthew Perry’s death who is renowned for his the role in Friends, an American comedy series, with the name Chandler Bing. 

Perry was found dead and unresponsive, on October 29, in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and could not be resuscitated, the LA Times citing law enforcement sources reported.

In a post on social media platform X, Trudeau expressed grief over the untimely death of Friends actor Matthew Perry who reportedly died at his home in Los Angeles.

Matthew recalled going to the same school, Rockcliffe Park Elementary which is a public school in Ottawa, as Justin in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel in 2017. Matthew said, "I was a couple of years ahead of him. My friend Chris Murray who was also in the fifth grade in Canada reminded me we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. I don't know (why). We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy."

Also read: 'Can't believe Chandler Bing's gone': Netizens react to news of Friends actor Matthew Perry passing away

Matthew Perry used to live with his mother in Canada before he moved to the US and became famous for playing Chandler Bing on Friends. He was also a top-ranked junior tennis player in his school. During his days in school, he also defeated future Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, reported HT.

Matthew's mom Suzanne Marie Morrison also worked as a press secretary to Justin's father Pierre Trudeau while he was the Prime Minister. Matthew said it was 'pure jealousy' that led him to attack the son of the then Canadian Prime Minister.

Matthew said that he was not proud of the incident, "I’m not bragging about this. It’s terrible. I was a stupid kid I didn’t want to beat him up." He also mentioned that he never talked about the fight with Trudeau. He jokingly said, “But I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister. I think he said, you know, ‘I’m going to rise above this and I’m going to become prime minister.’"

Also read: Chandler Bing no more: 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry found dead at his Los Angeles home

Justin Trudeau reacted to Matthew's revelations and challenged him for a rematch and tweeted, "I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?" The actor humbly replied, "I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)," reported HT.

Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST
