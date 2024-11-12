Canada Port Lockouts Back Trudeau Government Into a Corner Again

Business groups are urging Justin Trudeau’s government to put an end to labor strife at Canada’s largest ports, as it did with railways in August, to avoid chaos in the country’s supply chains.

Bloomberg
Published12 Nov 2024, 01:26 AM IST
Canada Port Lockouts Back Trudeau Government Into a Corner Again
Canada Port Lockouts Back Trudeau Government Into a Corner Again

(Bloomberg) -- Business groups are urging Justin Trudeau’s government to put an end to labor strife at Canada’s largest ports, as it did with railways in August, to avoid chaos in the country’s supply chains. 

Hundreds of dock foremen at British Columbia ports have been locked out for a week. Montreal port employers did the same on Sunday, locking out 1,200 unionized employees after those workers rejected a contract offer that included pay increases of about 20% over six years. 

Together, the work disruptions are affecting ports that handle some C$1.2 billion ($860 million) of goods a day, businesses say. They want Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon to force the matter to the Canada Industrial Relations Board, which can order the sides to arbitration to resolve the dispute. 

That’s the tool he deployed to end work stoppages at Canada’s two largest railways more than two months ago. But the government’s use of it has aroused discontent among some unions. The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference is mounting a court challenge, saying the government’s actions in the railway dispute set a dangerous precedent by violating workers’ constitutional rights.

Soon afterward, the pro-union New Democratic Party tore up a parliamentary pact in which it had agreed to vote with Trudeau’s Liberals to pass key legislation. It’s not clear whether the government could get enough support now to pass a back-to-work bill, if it needed to do so to end the port dispute. 

MacKinnon’s office declined to comment.

Michel Murray, a spokesperson for the Montreal Longshoremen’s Union, said in a statement that the port employers “act as bullies,” and if they refuse to negotiate, it means “they clearly want the federal government to intervene.”

“Nearly C$6 billion worth of goods are expected to arrive at the port over the next two weeks,” Michel Leblanc, chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, said in a statement. “The urgency is real.”

Goldy Hyder, CEO of the Business Council of Canada, said the disputes “continue to weaken Canada’s economy and tarnish its reputation as a reliable trading partner.”

“Canada’s ports will continue to lose market share if the country’s reputation for labor instability isn’t corrected soon,” Hyder said in a Nov. 9 letter addressed to MacKinnon and Transport Minister Anita Anand. 

The Montreal offer would have boosted average dockworker compensation to more than C$200,000 per year, according to a group of port employers.  

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 01:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCanada Port Lockouts Back Trudeau Government Into a Corner Again

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.