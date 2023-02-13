Home / News / Canada Post-Graduation Work Permit: 4 ways to apply for PGWP
The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program is a popular option for international students who want to gain work experience and stay in Canada after completing their studies. The program offers an open work permit that allows graduates to work for any Canadian employer, and it can be valid for up to three years, depending on the length of the student's program of study. For this, students must have a graduation degree from a designated learning institution (DLI) in Canada and meet certain other criteria. 

Applicants for a PGWP can begin the application process as soon as they receive their official transcript and letter confirming program completion, and have 6 months to submit their application. Required documents include degree/diploma, official letter, and transcript. Here are the four ways you can apply for the same:

Applying for the PGWP from within Canada – online application

The process to apply for a PGWP in Canada involves five steps: prepare required items for application, read the instruction guide, prepare answers for the online tool, understand applicable fees, and sign in or create an online account. 

Most applicants can apply online, and all they will need is a credit or debit card and a scanner or camera to create electronic copies of application documents. Application fees may include processing fees, a work permit fee, and an open work permit holder fee. Applicants must create an account with IRCC to submit their application and check its status.

Applying for the PGWP from within Canada – paper application

For this the steps are similar to what a candidate should do if he or she is applying from Canada itself. 

The five steps for applying to the PGWP program are:

  • Prepare required items
  • Read instruction guide
  • Prepare answers for online tool
  • Understand applicable fees
  • Sign-in or create an online account with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Applying for the PGWP from outside Canada – paper application

Again for this, the steps are similar to the process a candidate has been advised to follow if they are applying from Canada. 

The steps involve: 

  • Obtain the application package from the Canadian government website.
  • Complete the application and include all required documents.
  • Pay the application fees, which may include processing fees, work permit fees, biometrics fees, and third-party fees.
  • Submit the completed application with all necessary documents and payment confirmation to the specified address.

