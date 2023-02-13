Canada Post-Graduation Work Permit: 4 ways to apply for PGWP

Canada Post-Graduation Work Permit: 4 ways to apply for PGWP2 min read . 06:17 PM IST
The program offers an open work permit that allows graduates to work for any Canadian employer, and it can be valid for up to three years
The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program is a popular option for international students who want to gain work experience and stay in Canada after completing their studies. The program offers an open work permit that allows graduates to work for any Canadian employer, and it can be valid for up to three years, depending on the length of the student's program of study. For this, students must have a graduation degree from a designated learning institution (DLI) in Canada and meet certain other criteria.
Applicants for a PGWP can begin the application process as soon as they receive their official transcript and letter confirming program completion, and have 6 months to submit their application. Required documents include degree/diploma, official letter, and transcript. Here are the four ways you can apply for the same:
The process to apply for a PGWP in Canada involves five steps: prepare required items for application, read the instruction guide, prepare answers for the online tool, understand applicable fees, and sign in or create an online account.
Most applicants can apply online, and all they will need is a credit or debit card and a scanner or camera to create electronic copies of application documents. Application fees may include processing fees, a work permit fee, and an open work permit holder fee. Applicants must create an account with IRCC to submit their application and check its status.
For this the steps are similar to what a candidate should do if he or she is applying from Canada itself.
The five steps for applying to the PGWP program are:
Again for this, the steps are similar to the process a candidate has been advised to follow if they are applying from Canada.
The steps involve:
