Canada says drop in study permits to Indian students ‘unlikely' to rebound soon
Immigration Minister Marc Miller believes the number of study permits to Indians is unlikely to rebound soon due to the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.
The number of study permits Canada issued to Indian students fell sharply late last year after India ejected Canadian diplomats who would process the permits and fewer Indian students applied due to a diplomatic dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, a top Canadian official told Reuters.