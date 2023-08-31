Hello User
Business News/ News / Bee alert: Truck spills 5 million bees, police warn drivers to close windows in Canada's Ontario

Bee alert: Truck spills 5 million bees, police warn drivers to close windows in Canada's Ontario

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Truck spills five million bees in Ontario, Canada. Police warn drivers to keep car windows closed.

Truck spills 5 million bees on road west of Toronto, drivers warned to keep windows closed.

Police west of Toronto on Wednesday warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road.

Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 am reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street, in Burlington, Ontario, just west of Toronto.

It was “quite the scene," Const. Ryan Anderson said.

“Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around," he said. “The initial beekeeper that was on scene was apparently stung a few times."

The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed by and for pedestrians to avoid the area.

About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene, Anderson said.

By around 9:15 am, police said most of the five million bees had been safely collected and the crates were being hauled away. Some crates had been left behind for the uncollected bees to return to them on their own.

A colony of honeybees in summer has around 50,000 to 80,000 bees, according to the Canadian Honey Council, a national association of beekeepers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

31 Aug 2023, 08:39 AM IST
